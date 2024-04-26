Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.22. 911,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,893. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.31.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.