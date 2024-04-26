Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 571,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,764. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.