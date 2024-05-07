UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after buying an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,544,672,000 after purchasing an additional 443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,398,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,283. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

