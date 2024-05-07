UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 428,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 2,389,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

