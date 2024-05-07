UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $969.97. The company had a trading volume of 358,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $943.14 and its 200 day moving average is $898.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,766. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.