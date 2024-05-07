SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 502,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 1,032,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,669. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.42.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
