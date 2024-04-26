Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of XOM traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.47. 4,820,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,913,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
