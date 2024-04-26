Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $391.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.74.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.88. 468,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 103.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

