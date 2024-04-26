Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 26th (AEG, AMBC, AMK, AMRK, ANTO, ARBK, BYD, CAT, CLF, CLS)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 26th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,065 ($25.51) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,925 ($23.78).

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $293.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$41.00.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1,950.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,850.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $400.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $490.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

