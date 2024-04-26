National Bankshares Lowers Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.89.

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.21. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

