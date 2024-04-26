Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$18.25

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

ARE traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. 219,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,537. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

