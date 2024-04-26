Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $84.23. 203,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.