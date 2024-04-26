Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 505 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of XSD traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.50. 29,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,555. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.