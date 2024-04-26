NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 994,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,796,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

