Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.0 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. 19,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $1,377,000. Irenic Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

