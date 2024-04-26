Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $95.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $95.32 and last traded at $93.47. 6,618,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,032,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.35.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

