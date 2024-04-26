Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $36,544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 328,922 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $4,323,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,516,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. 576,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,614. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.