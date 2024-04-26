Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,808,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,640. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

