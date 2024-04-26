Bailard Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 133,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several analysts have commented on HASI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

