Bailard Inc. Sells 31,981 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,981 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 480,584 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 588,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $28.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,300. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

