White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM traded down $33.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,750.84. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,760.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,603.01. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,319.05 and a 1-year high of $1,849.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.42.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

