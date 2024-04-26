FARO Technologies (FARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. FARO Technologies has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.200-0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.20)-$0.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.31. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.84 million for the quarter.

FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 24,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $360.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

