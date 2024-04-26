Arch Resources, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Arch Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.53. 70,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

