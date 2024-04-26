Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,424.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $757.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

