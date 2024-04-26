Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 382 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.75. The stock had a trading volume of 96,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,040. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.52. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

