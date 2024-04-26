Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 538,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,514,294. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

