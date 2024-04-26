Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLL. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie cut Full House Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of FLL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 10.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Full House Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

