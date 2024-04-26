Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,625 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $159.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

