Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $419.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $425.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.