Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Announces Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, reports. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 140.25% and a net margin of 15.24%.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,975,660.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.