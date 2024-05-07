Idaho Trust Bank Acquires 4,970 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,310. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.