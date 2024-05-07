Idaho Trust Bank Invests $2.82 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 335,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,240. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $76.22.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

