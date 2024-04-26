Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 43,032 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,672,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,671,000.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

