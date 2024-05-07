Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $39.68 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.84 or 1.00153248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035932 USD and is up 82.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

