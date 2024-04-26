BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

