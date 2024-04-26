White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,784.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,760.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,603.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,319.05 and a 1-year high of $1,849.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

