Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 783.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 70.7 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLMF opened at $44.47 on Friday. Diploma has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

