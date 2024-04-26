Critical Contrast: Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million ($3.60) -1.60 Quipt Home Medical $221.74 million 0.70 -$2.78 million ($0.09) -40.66

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.22%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -958.06% Quipt Home Medical -1.50% -3.57% -1.54%

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

