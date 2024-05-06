JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $21.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.2 %

PRMW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 747,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,916. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

