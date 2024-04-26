WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.63.

WNS stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of WNS by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after buying an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,697,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

