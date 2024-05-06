M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

