ATB Capital Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$28.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$26.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.45. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$20.69 and a 1 year high of C$28.42.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$136.60 million for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 47.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0488722 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. In related news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total value of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

