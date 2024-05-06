Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,629 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT opened at $57.66 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

