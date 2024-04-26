China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
