The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

