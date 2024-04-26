Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRUS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $14,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.