Macy’s (NYSE:M) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

