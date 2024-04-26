StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 8.3 %
CMCM opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.
About Cheetah Mobile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cheetah Mobile
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.