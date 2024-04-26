DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.44. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. BancFirst has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,128. 33.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $318,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BancFirst by 25.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in BancFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

