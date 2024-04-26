KeyCorp Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $23.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,382,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,496,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

